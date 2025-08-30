RECORDS are there to be broken, but few can say they have become the best in the country… especially at the age of 90.

Arthur Lowe, from Shipston, broke four national records in one day during an open meet with his swimming club, Kenilworth Masters.

In the 90-94 age category, Arthur holds the British record in the 100m (1:46.81) and 200m (4:08.19) freestyle as well as the 50m (54.44) and 100m backstroke (2:05.05).

Arthur’s love of swimming started back in his native Birmingham before he was even a teenager. His mother sent him to the Ladywood Road baths and that’s when he saw the swimming pool – and the rest was history.

Arthur, who’s married to Shipston town crier, Marion, credited having a good coach to help fuel his love of the sport.

“I had a coach called Mrs Jordan from King’s Heath. I remember asking her if I could jump off the diving board and she said, ‘No, you’re a swimmer’. She was lovely and a great coach.”

In the 1950s, even being called into the army didn’t stop his love of swimming. Whilst stationed in Malaya, now Malaysia, Arthur was asked to swim for the army and was given the chance to train every day whilst in Asia.

Around 50 years later Arthur and Marion visited the country and discovered that the pool Arthur swam in was still there.

Record-breaking swimmer Arthur Lowe, pictured at Shipston Leisure Centre where he trains each week. The former soldier, Lorry Driver of the Year (1966) and financial adviser has ticked off skydiving, swimming with dolphins, a Spitfire flight and even posing as a nude model from his bucket list. Photo: Mark Williamson

Southeast Asia isn’t the furthest Arthur has travelled to swim – he competed at the 2002 World Masters in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Breaking records is nothing new for Arthur; he once had two full pages of a diary filled with the records he’d achieved. A selection of trophies takes pride of place in his living room… although the idea of what constitutes a trophy has changed over the years – as a 12-year-old Arthur secured first place and a bread knife.

The former independent financial adviser said his approach to swimming hasn’t changed over the years, he continues to try to swim as fast as he can all of the time.

He takes to the pool four times a week, twice in Shipston and twice in Leamington with the Kenilworth Masters.

“The first 20 minutes of each session, I want to pack in swimming for good. This aspect has changed, it’s hard work, but after that period I love it again. You’ve got to be determined to keep going.”

Arthur’s clubmates were all there to cheer him on during his record breaking – they greeted him outside the changing rooms with a round of applause.

Arthur added: “If you think you can, you will. If you sit down all day, you will deteriorate, your bones will deteriorate, your muscles. You’ve just got to keep active.”

Over the years, he said has often stopped other swimmers to give them some helpful advice, adding that he’s yet to be told to mind his own business.

Arthur Lowe after one of his record breaking swims

“I love my sport and that’s why I interfere with lots of people, people like to hear the feedback. There was one girl recently who was just missing her nose when bringing her arm around on a front stroke. I told her about this and she changed what she did with her arm and noticed the difference immediately.

“Coaches can be expensive, and even at a group coaching session there won’t be much chance of one-on-one coaching.”

Arthur met Marion in 1988 and they married in 2013. While Marion used to swim with Arthur, she now takes to the gym whilst her husband takes to the water.

However, she still enjoys watching Arthur swim, keeping track of his training sessions and events.

“Marion supports me phenomenally in my swimming,” he said. “She also competes as a town crier so we’ve got a lot of competition in this living room, but we don’t compare them.”

Marion added: “He is competitive and determined. When we first met, I joined another swimming club and had a lot of fun. One year Arthur and I went to Majorca on holiday and he trained me for a week in the pool. The difference in my stroke was astonishing.”

The next swimming event is never far away for Arthur, with the National Team Championships in Sheffield in October diary and another chance to prove that age is just a number when it comes to loving your sport.

