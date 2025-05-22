THIS weekend, a Shipston institution marks its 50th anniversary.

Shipston Sports Club has given people from the town and further afield the chance to try and embrace sports since 1975, and generations have developed fond memories.

Generations of families have played for the club and had their love of sport enhanced. A mother and daughter pair on the hockey team and a father and son playing cricket together are just two examples of the club being a family affair at times.

John Whitehead, Fred Ivens, John Benfield, John Bradley and Mike(Chick) Connor playing table tennis at Shipston Sports Club in the mid-1970s

Shipston Sports Club officially opened on 7th June 1975. In January 1975, the Herald reported: ‘Plans are well under way for a mammoth gala day at Shipston sports club’. Fifty years later, the club is going strong with over 500 members across multiple sports.

The origins of the club can be linked back to 1874 with the founding of Shipston Cricket Club. In 1963, the idea to bring together the clubs which at this point were also football and tennis was first recorded at a parish council meeting. In 1971 the Shipston Sports Club committee was formed.

Ahead of what is set to be a packed day of celebration at the club this Sunday (25th May), the Herald has spoken to officials to look back on half a century of being a key part of Shipston.

“It’s hugely important to the entire community,” said Lucy Hall, current chair of Shipston Sports Club. “The people you see down there, they talk about how they would bring their children to the club – now they bring their grandchildren. People learn to play their sport down there.

“It’s an integral part of the community. We’ve kind of weathered some storms over the years in terms of things like Covid. We had a bad flood there at one point and the whole community rallied around to support us.”

Janet Connor (right) pictured in the Herald holding her daughter at a fundraiser for the club in August 1974

“Everyone who’s on the committee is a volunteer, people put in a huge amount of their own time to make the club successful and for it to continue going. It’s really important to the entire community of Shipston and some of the surrounding villages, because they don’t necessarily have a sports club.”

Lucy, who is 37, says that the club is how people make friends. She plays for the hockey club and through this she has made friends for life.

“It’s a real part of the community and probably a lifeline for a lot of people. I’m really proud to be involved with the club, but I don’t want to take any kind of credit for it because there’s people on the committee who’ve been on that committee for years. They are just like the lifeblood of the club.

Shipston Hockey Club

“I love it. It’s a big part of my life and now my daughter and family are involved with it. I want to continue to give to the club for as long as I can. Some of those on the committee, like Janet Connor and Lynda Sheehan, have been involved for a huge amount of time. Without them the club wouldn’t exist.”

“I’ve never not wanted to be a member,” was how Janet Connor described being part of the club. Starting off as a tennis player at the club, she was involved with bringing together the sports teams as a member of the tennis club.

The flood of July 2007 devastated parts of Shipston, and on the night when flood waters rose, the club was due to host a gala event. Janet remembered taking photos of the floodwater against the marquee the club had set up.

Janet, 79, said that an idea for a gala was mentioned last year but it was realised that tickets would be too expensive. The idea of getting people together to try out the sports is one the club is keen on.

“We didn’t want to exclude people in Shipston. We wanted to have something that was directed at children and adults too” she said. “ We feel like we are a town facility, the club has always been for the town and we don’t want to change that.”

Shipston Cricket Club

In the lead-up to the anniversary, Janet’s daughter Zoe researched and found a large amount of information about the club. This included looking through the archives at how the Herald reported on the birth of the club.

The 50th anniversary day has plenty in store for visitors. Current and past Shipston Excelsior footballers are invited to come along to London Road on Sunday at 10.30am and have a game of walking football where the only kit you’ll need is a pair of trainers.

In addition, there will be an u11s cricket match against Bretforton starting at 10am and in the afternoon a chance for all to play Kwik cricket with, once again, no kit other than trainers required.

Visitors on the day will also be able to try out bowls and tennis. Ice cream, food, tea and cakes are available throughout the day, there’s live music from 4pm. The bar will be open from 12pm serving alcoholic drinks, including Pimms and prosecco.



