Shipston residents were so concerned about the South Warwick Local Plan’s implications for 3,000 more houses in the area that a campaign group was formed, Save Our Shipston.

The Herald met with local people to hear their opinions during an arranged photo shoot in February. Hundreds turned up to make their voices heard.

Following the end of the consultation, Alice Free, one of the SOS organisers, told the Herald: “It’s been inspiring to see such a fantastic response from so many people, and how quick everyone has been to share their views.”

Criticising the way the way the recent eight-week consultation was conducted, Ms Free said: “The nature of the consultation process has been maddening, with so little notice given, such little outreach from the planners and such a complicated feedback process that has been a big obstacle for many people, particularly the elderly. But many hundreds if not thousands of residents of Shipston and the surrounding area have stood up to help and offer their views and the volume of responses has been just amazing.”

Several hundred Shipston residents gathered for our camera on Saturday morning to make their point Photo: Mark Williamson

Another bone of contention was the district’s ‘pop-in event’ held at the town’s leisure centre which was meant to answer questions people had.

SOS slammed the event as being hosted by too few staff - and those that were there didn’t know enough about the plans.

Kelly Reynolds, who helped run social media for SOS, said: “Without the SOS campaign many Shipston residents would simply not have known about the SWLP fand plans for up to 3,000 more houses. The feedback we received was that the online consultation was very difficult, for some impossible to navigate and respond to, hence why it was so important we help people, so their voices could be heard. The overwhelming majority we spoke to object to further housing, and are extremely concerned about the impact this will have on our town. It’s time the people of Shipston are listened to.”

Many respondents pointed to the lack of infrastructure, including transport and schools, as making Shipston an unsuitable location for further development.

In addition some of the land proposed as suitable for further housing are flood plains.

Resident Haydn Ward said: “If further development goes ahead, the town will be obliterated. Shipston is already at bursting point and lacks infrastructure.”

Ms Free says she is optimistic that Shipston will be ruled out for further housing.

“I am very hopeful that the sound points all the people have made will be heard for two reasons. Firstly, there are some very good policies and criteria in the SWLP and Shipston does not meet those criteria for sustainable growth and people have given evidence to show that. And secondly, the SWLP has identified more sites than they need to go through to the next stage so as we don’t fit their criteria we’re an obvious choice to be removed from the plan now.”

Making a last plea she added: “To the decision makers I would say please hear all the common-sense evidence that the town council, the parishes and all the individuals have shared both publicly and through the portal, clearly saying we do not fit your own criteria for development. We are making rational clear arguments using your own reasoning to enable you to remove us from the SWLP forthwith. We trust you to make the right decision for our beloved Shipton and our residents.”



