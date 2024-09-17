Shipston school to expand and get new sports hall but costs increase by £2 million

MORE than £2 million additional funding has been agreed to help cover the increasing cost of expanding Shipston High School.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) agreed the extra spend last week following a report which explained the budgeted costs had increased from £10.5m to £12.7m.

The project will see the school expanded to accommodate an extra 150 pupils, providing an additional form for Year 7. The work will include refurbishing and remodelling the existing buildings as well as a new sports hall.