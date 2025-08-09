A SHIPSTON boy has raised £417 for charity through a table-top sale.

Jack Barker set up the shop in Hornsby Close, Shipston, and welcomed neighbours, friends and family to browse a selection of items.

Clothes, prints, children's toys, games and pictures were for sale. Additionally a tombola with prizes such as wine, chocolates and puzzles was a popular feature.

Jack, who is eight, raised the money for Molly Ollys, a charity he has supported for the last two years. The decision to start fundraising for the charity came after Jack discovered his school, The Croft Preparatory in Stratford, was partnered with the organisation.

Eight-year-old Jack Barker pictured with his mother Lizzie and neighbours at the table top sale in Shipston. Photo: Mark Williamson

This included both through school and on a personal level, and Jack has taken part in plenty of activities. These include cleaning cars and churches, selling old clothes and toys, wildlife photography, growing sunflowers. Over the last two years through school and personal events, Jack has raised at least £1,500 for Molly Olly’s.

Jack and his family felt compelled to do more for Molly Olly’s after meeting Rachel Ollerenshaw, who founded charity with husband Tim following their daughter Molly’s death to Wilms tumour, a form of kidney cancer, in 2011.

The charity provides support to children suffering from life-threatening illnesses and their families in the UK. This includes support events for families of seriously ill children, including afternoon teas where families can meet and share their experiences.



