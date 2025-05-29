SHIPSTON’S rich auctioneering history has been placed in the spotlight through a new display at the town’s museum.

The ‘Under The Hammer – a history of Shipston auctioneering’ display tells a story of how auctioneering played a significant role in the town and surrounding area. A key aspect of the display is a number of posters advertising the auctions that took place over the years. Dating back well into the 19th century, each tells a story of a day when a street or building was a hive of auctioneering activity.

Another feature are the records that show the initial meaning of the term ‘estate agent’. It was far more literal and goes back to the days when entire estates were sold at auctions. One example is the auction of Idlicote in the 1920s. Every house, the hall and adjoining farms – totalling 1,200 acres – sold for £35,000. According to the National Archives calculator, this equates to over £1 million today.

A fatstock and sale in Shipston back in the 1920s

Over a century of materials and artifacts show the rich history of the industry in the town, with the first auctioneers in Shipston being a man called Thomas Parry. Records show that by 1842 he was established in the town, and in the same year he presented a gavel to William Bull, who was landlord of the George Hotel. The hotel was the site of many auctions and Bull himself went on to set himself up as an auctioneer. His gavel is on display at the museum.

William’s auctioneering interest was picked up by his son and the business became Bull & Son. John Heath William Bull, took over the business in 1873 when William died. From this point through until the turn of the century, several names were involved in auctioneering in Shipston – and have their stories documented on the walls of Shipston Museum.

Auction notices from throughout the early 20th century

Frank Sammon Parsons became a clerk to JHW Bull, and his prominence in the business grew when John took ill. In 1889, when John died, Frank assumed full control and the business changed name to Frank S Parsons. By the beginning of the 20th century John Bosley and Henry Francis Harper joined the company. Expanding through the early 1900s, it operated during both world wars.

In the Second World War Henry Harper was badly injured, losing one of his legs.

His son, Robert, trained to become a chartered auctioneer and estate agent in the 1960s. Along with his father and brother, he worked in business together.

The 1960s and 1970s were a time of change for the property business, according to Robert. Smaller businesses were taken over by building societies and this is what happened to his own company.

Well over 100 years of history has been lovingly displayed by Shipston Museum, along with photographs and posters.

Susan Walker, a trustee at the museum, told the Herald what it’s like to have the display on show.

Susan Walker, Trustee at Shipston & District Museum, in front of the display

“It’s been really incredible, but also I’ve been looking in the boxes which aren’t on display and there's so much fascinating information. What I find interesting is that, yes, we’ve got the different places, but I’m also interested in what you might call the hidden stories, such as it was so clear in the 1920s that because so many men weren’t coming back from the war, many of the estates had to be sold as a result.

“When I went into the boxes which aren’t on display, you can’t stop and don’t stop because you won’t be able to. There are so many incredible stories including one where the auctioneers named all of their cows and how much milk they produced.

An auction book from 1845

“There’s just so much detail. As a trustee the museum is delighted to have the opportunity to showcase such a significant collection of important auction memorabilia to reach a wider audience.”

Stefan Lang, who is another trustee at the museum, worked closely with Robert on the project.

He said: “This provides an overview of the history of auctioneering in Shipston and the surrounding area. We’ve focused on the key auctioneers hereabouts but also the historical development of auctions across the UK.”

The display opened last month and will be on view at the museum each weekend between 12pm and 4pm until September.