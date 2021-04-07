Rumours that tree felling around Stratford’s Shipston Road roundabout are connected to the construction of the controversial South Western Relief Road have been quashed by the county council.

Concerns about the felling of a number of mature trees at the site near Waitrose in recent weeks prompted some readers to get in contact with the Herald.

While there was anger over the removal of the well-established trees without explanation, rumours began to emerge that the work was in some way connected to the relief road.

The road project, which is currently stuck within the planning process, has long proved divisive in Stratford, prompting the formation of the Stratford Residents Action Group, with the slogan ‘wrong road, wrong place’.

The developer of the Long Marston Garden Village housing development says the houses are dependent on the construction of the relief road, but it has so far failed to gain the many millions it needs in government funding, in order to proceed.

Despite this stalemate, rumours still abounded that the Shipston Road work was somehow something to do with the relief road.

However a spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "The tree removal works near Waitrose store on Shipston Road were part of early site clearance works to facilitate highway improvements at the Trinity Way and Clifford Lane roundabouts on Shipston Road, and works to the section of road linking the two roundabouts.

"The proposed highway works include road widening to the western side of Shipston Road, and at all approaches to the roundabout at the junction of Seven Meadows Road and Trinity Way. Also included is the installation of a toucan crossing on Shispton Road to facilitate cyclists and pedestrians movement around the area.

“These highway improvements are necessary to upgrade the capacity of the two roundabouts and are associated with planning conditions for the developments at Meon Vale, Campden Road, Long Marston."

The improvements themselves will start in May and take around seven months to complete.

The spokesperson added that the work was not associated with the relief road project.