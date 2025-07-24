BAD weather didn’t dampen spirits at Shipston Scout Hut last Saturday (19th July) as the rainbows and guides put on their summer fete.

The fete was well attended with rainbows, guides and their families turning out for a day of fun. A raffle, Hook a Duck and Guess the Name of the Teddy were amongst the activities as the fete had to be moved inside the hut and under cover rather than outside.

Fishing for ducks at the Shipston Rainbows and Brownies summer fete on Saturday was Rosie Oxton-King, aged eight, Chole Jeffrey, six, Beatrice Haywood, seven, along with group leader Diane Wildish. Photo: Iain Duck

Judith Harris is assistant leader of the Shipston Rainbows group. She told the Herald about how a lovely day wasn’t ruined by the weather.

“We had a good turnout and we raised a lot of money for the rainbows with games and the raffle. We’re still counting so we don’t have an exact figure just yet.

“We had to limit it just to the indoor events due to the weather. Everybody seemed to have a good time and spirits weren't dampened.”

Brownie Kitty Cairnes, aged eight, was pictured enjoying herself at the Shipston Rainbows and Brownies summer fete on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

In what was the final event of the school year, Judith added: “It was lovely, we had lots of the rainbows and brownies there with their families. It was great to be able to finish the school term this way. It was lovely to do something that brought everyone together before the summer holidays.”



