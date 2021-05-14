Assistant manager Martin Graham, licensee Rudolf Kral, operator Matt Crowther and assistant Gavin Crowther (46939563)

EIGHTEEN jobs have been created after the £160,000 refurbishment of a Shipston pub.

The White Horse in Church Street has been give a new look and a new name – The Lazy Pug. The work was carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars and new operators Matt and Alex Crowther, who have three other Warwickshire pubs. Rudolf Kral will take the helm as the new licensee when The Lazy Pug opens.

Matt said: “Shipston-on-Stour is a beautiful town and we feel very fortunate to have found a pub here. We’ve consulted with local residents and they’ve been very supportive of our plans. We’re grateful for their good wishes and backing.”

The pub now has its own corner coffee bar, five en-suite boutique letting rooms and a transformed interior, including eclectic furniture which has been upcycled from antique shops.

A full kitchen refit will allow the pub to introduce all-day food. It is schedule to open on Monday, 17th May.

Paul Linton, Star Pubs & Bars’ operations director for Warwickshire, added: “We’re delighted to have joined forces with Matt and Alex to give such a high-profile pub a new lease of life. They’re well known in the county for creating much-loved neighbourhood locals, and they’ve done a brilliant job once again. The Lazy Pug looks fantastic and has a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere. The investment gives people lots of reasons to visit, whether they’re after a morning coffee, family lunch or a good night out. The Lazy Pug will be a great addition to Shipston on Stour.”

Matt and Alex have three other pubs – The Black Pug at Warwick and The Fat Pug and The Royal Pug in Leamington as well as Procaffeinate coffee shop, also in Leamington.