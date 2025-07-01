Shipston police officer offers ‘cake of your choice’ in appeal to find hat

A SHIPSTON Police Officer has made a public plea to find their misplaced police hat.

The officer, who is part of the Shipston Police safer Neighbourhood Team, explained on social media that they set off for work yesterday (30th June) with their hat on the roof of the car still.

Upon reaching the destination, they discovered the hat was no longer on the roof. This has led to a call for anyone who might find the hat to hand it into the Shipston Town Council offices - but whoever does will be handsomely rewarded with a sweet treat.

Warwickshire Police

The post read: “So today was one of those days… all prepared and ready to go! Laptop in car, drink in car, paperwork in car…. Hat on the roof! Off I drive and reach destination number one to discover that it is no longer on the car roof! If it’s found and handed in at the Town council offices on West Street I will reward you with ‘cake of your choice.’”

The Facebook post was relatively well received, with some light heated and tongue-in-cheek replies and people sharing their own experiences of this scenario.

One wrote: “My daughter drove from work to the gym with a laptop on the roof of her car and it was still on the roof. She couldn’t understand why cars were hooting at her until she got there.”

Another commented to say: “I once drove half way home from the three counties show ground with a bag of Cumberland sausages on the roof.”



