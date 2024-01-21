Shipston mum fulfilling lifelong ambition of becoming a paramedic

MUM Gemma White is finally fulfilling her lifelong ambition of becoming a paramedic after returning to education at the age of 37.

Gemma spent over a decade working with adults with learning difficulties and had also worked as a lifeguard and swimming teacher before deciding it was time to follow her dream.

Now in her third year on Coventry University’s paramedic science course, Gemma is in the final stretch to seeing that dream become a reality.

Gemma, who turns 40 this month, said: “I always like helping people and working with people and I’ve always had a caring side. It’s always something that I’ve wanted to do, but just never thought I’d be able to do it.

Gemma White, from Shipston, is fulfilling her dream of becoming a paramedic.

“I think during Covid it really hit home that if I was going to do it, I needed to do it now. I worked with adults that had learning difficulties for 12 years, so that really inspired me to pursue my dream and here I am.

“I’ve got two children as well and they were getting older and I thought if I don’t do it now, I don’t think I’ll ever do it because I’m getting older as well. I also just gave myself a kick and was like I need to do it now.”

As for what her children think of mum becoming a life-saving paramedic: “They are really proud,” said Gemma. “They keep asking how long I’ve got left to go because I do say I’ve got uni work to do quite a lot at home. But they have really enjoyed the fact that they can say ‘my mum’s training to be a paramedic’.”

It was during Covid that Gemma completed an online access course which then allowed her to enrol on the paramedic science course at Coventry.

When asked if others should follow their dreams to become a paramedic, she added: “Do it. Definitely do it. Follow your dreams. It’s been a long, hard road for me to get here, but I am so glad that I’ve done it and got here and anything’s possible if you want it badly enough.”