The Shipston community is mourning the loss of David ‘Reg’ Hopkins following his death on 25th April a few days after his 76th birthday.

For 25 years David served as a police officer, most of it in Shipston, and was well-known for his dedication and kindness.

The much-loved father and grandfather leaves behind his wife, Yvonne, children, Jennie and David, and grandchildren, Sophia, Rhys and Bethan.

Born in Wales in 1947, as a small boy David only spoke Welsh until he moved to England. He came to Warwickshire, along with his mother and brother, to join his father who was working as magistrates clerk in Rugby.

He met his wife Yvonne, a former teacher at The Croft, through mutual friends, and they were very happily married for 50 years.

David joined the police in 1973, after his time on the beat, he spent a brief spell in CID and then moved into Crime Prevention.

The couple wanted a rural life and moved to Shipston in 1981, where David was happiest serving the community as a ‘bobby on the beat’.

Yvonne still lives in the town where she and David raised their family.

Daughter Jennie recalled: “We used to get people knocking on the door for Dad at all hours. He believed in good old-fashioned policing.”

Explaining that he picked up the nickname of ‘Reg’ after there were too many officers called David, Jennie continued: “Dad was incredibly professional in his work. Everyone knew who Reg was.

“As we’ve looked for photos recently we unearthed years of newspaper clippings featuring stories about Dad supporting local people.”

David’s thoughtful and caring nature also saw him become an active member of Stour Valley Lions.

“He was incredibly generous he would do anything to help anybody,” said Jennie. “He would drop what he was doing to support other people.

“He was very much a family man and loved spending time doing things with us all together. We will miss him so very much.”

The family are thankful to Shipston Home Nursing looked who looked after David through his short illness.

“They were incredibly supportive not only to Dad but to me and Mum – they do such great work.

“You don’t know they are there until you need them and we are so lucky to have them. They were amazing.”

All are welcome to celebrate David’s life and say a final goodbye on Monday, 22nd May, 3pm, at Oakley Wood Crematorium. After the service there will be a gathering at Shipston-on-Stour Sports Club.

Family flowers only, but donations can be made to Shipston Home Nursing via R Locke & Son at www.rlockeandson.co.uk or on the day.