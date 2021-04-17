Shipston green group nears 10,000 tree milestone

THE founder of a group encouraging women to live greener lives says she is thrilled the project has led to nearly 10,000 trees being planted.

The Greener Goddess was created by Shipston mum Jodie Brookes with the aim of enabling women to share ideas about how they can lead greener lifestyles. Since August it has amassed 1,300 members across the UK and abroad.

In addition to spreading green ideas, members regularly donate to an organisation called Ecologi, which plants trees across the globe. Donors are entered into a regular draw, giving them the chance to win a host of green prizes.

By doing this, The Greener Goddess has so far raised enough to plant more than 9,750 trees – and Jodi is determined to get to 10,000 in time for World Earth Day on 22nd April.

She said: “I’m not an eco-warrior – I drive a car – but I just feel that there’s more that can be done to help the climate and I wanted to help people to live a greener life.

"I agree with what organisations like Extinction Rebellion are trying to do but I didn’t want to focus on the message that our world is dying, I wanted to focus on what actions people can actually take to help.

“For every £5 donated by Greener Goddess members, Ecologi can plant 25 saplings somewhere in the world where they are really needed to help the environment.

“The reaction to the group has been fantastic – I only started it in August. I’m sure we’ll get to 10,000 trees by World Earth Day.”

To find out more about The Greener Goddess search on Facebook or visit https://ecologi.com/thegreenergoddess.