MANKIND has been obsessed with telling the time since time immemorial, so to speak, which explains why some people are utterly infatuated by clocks and watches.

And this year is a special time, if you’ll excuse the recurring pun, for a shop in Shipston actually called Time in Hand, which specialises in timepieces of various kinds.

It is the 50th anniversary of the shop, in Church Street, which began trading under that name in 1975, though its origins go back a little earlier when it was known as The Grandfather Clock Shop.

The shop has had several owners over the years, but the current owner is Adrian Sirbu, who acquired the business with Julian, a clock worker colleague in 2019.

Adrian, whose shop is accredited by the British Horological Institute – the professional body for clock- and watch-making – told the Herald: “Up to the 1990s the shop concentrated more on clocks, but after that developed into watches as well.

“The business has evolved and moved more towards the restoration of watches – from vintage watches to modern luxury watches.”

Adrian Sirbu, director and watchmaker, now runs Time In Hand in Shipston. Inset, the shop in 1975. Photo: Mark Williamson

He added: “The shop was dedicated to selling fine antique clocks, starting the journey of over four decades of passion and dedication to horology.

“In the 1970s the shop was renamed as we know it today, expanding the work in repairs of clocks, watches, barometers, tower clocks and musical boxes.

“This structure flourished for over 50 years and created a name in traditional and contemporary clock- and watch-making to the highest of standards, with experience of restoring and repairing 25,000 clocks and watches.”

Adrian had worked as a watchmaker for Breitling in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, before taking over the Time in Hand shop in Shipston.

And he gets a special thrill from his work. “One of the best parts we really enjoy is restoring family heritage pieces, watches and clocks that have passed through the generations,” he said.

“There’s an emotional attachment to any watch or clock we get back to the customer, particularly if it’s a watch that was worn by a grandfather and is now being worn by a grandson.”