AN eight year old says he’s ‘really happy’ to be cycling more than 100 miles to raise money for other youngsters.

Harvey Yorke, who lives in Shipston, will pedal from Windsor Castle all the way back to his hometown on Saturday June 7th.

Harvey, who goes to Ilmington CofE primary, will ride alongside dad Charlie, mum Gemma and grandma Mindy when he tackles the enormous challenge.

Charlie Yorke, Harvey's dad

Grandpa Conrad will be driving the support vehicle, so the riders can stop at 20-mile intervals to take on board food and drinks and have a breather.

All cash raised from the 103-mile, 10-hour ride will go to Stratford-based national charity Cyclists Fighting Cancer (CFC).

CFC allows children and young people living with cancer to regain their physical fitness and mental wellness by providing new bikes, adapted trikes, tandems and vital support through their treatment and recovery.

Harvey Yorke racing

Some 2,400 children and young people in the UK are diagnosed with cancer every year.

Since 2005, CFC has given more than 8,500 bikes and trikes to kids in need, and the charity relies on amazing fundraisers like Harvey and his family to keep going.

Harvey says he is taking on this challenge “to make a real difference and help bring hope and strength to brave children battling cancer”.

He’s also tackling a series of challenges and activities to boost his fundraising.

Recently, he held a cycling clothing sale which brought in just over £1,000 for CFC.

Harvey Yorke racing 2

In the New Year, he’ll be launching a raffle with more than 50 prizes donated by individuals and businesses, many based in Stratford but also national brands.

Harvey’s already raised almost £4,000 for CFC, which has a charity cycle shop on Masons Road, plus shops in Cheltenham, Manchester and London.

Dad Charlie, who’s also into cycling and works at NFU Mutual with Gemma, says CFC’s shop helped Harvey get into cycling, as they’ve bought equipment and clothing there over the years.

Harvey, who races for Cycle Stars under-10s based at Evesham Velopark, and has strong links with Stratford Cycle Club, will update supporters on his progress via his Instagram account @harvey.cycles

He added: “I feel really happy about the challenge and to have raised nearly £4,000 - I’m really happy with how we’ve been doing.

“Thank you to everybody who’s sponsored me, it’ll mean that other people can get as much enjoyment out of their bike as I do.”

Harvey Yorke

Rachel Wignell, fundraising manager for Cyclists Fighting Cancer, said: “CFC are absolutely blown away by Harvey’s enthusiasm, kindness and determination - not only in cycling a mammoth 100 miles but also by raising a phenomenal £4,000 to help children with cancer across the UK.

“We can’t thank Harvey and the whole family enough - he’s an inspirational superstar!”

To find out more or to donate to Harvey’s CFC fundraiser, go to Just Giving and search on ‘Harvey Yorke – Cyclists Fighting Cancer Cycle Challenge’.