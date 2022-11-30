Home   News   Article

Shipston bids farewell to a community champion after 25 years of fundraising

By Gill Sutherland
-
Published: 11:19, 30 November 2022
 | Updated: 11:21, 30 November 2022

AS well as celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Shipston Home Nursing says a fond farewell to one of its founding champions.

Rebecca Mawle is stepping down as head of community fundraising after 25 years, having started with the charity from its beginnings in 1997.

Taking up the reins are fundraising manager Kate Bamford and Allison Allen, who has joined as fundraising and marketing coordinator.

