Shipston bakery that's saying thank you with delicious cake

WHAT better way to say thank you to someone who's gone above and beyond during lockdown than by giving them a cake?

Jess White of Meg Rivers Artisan Cakes.

That's the theory behind a new initiative launched by Shipston company Meg Rivers Bakers of Happiness, which aims to offer a delicious token of appreciation free to deserving recipients.

Calling their campaign Random Acts of Cakeness, the team at Meg Rivers Bakers launched the scheme last month – but are looking for Herald readers to nominate potential worthy recipients.

The first hamper of mouth-watering goodies was delivered to an infection control nurse who has been continuing to work despite undergoing chemotherapy. Her colleague and friend nominated her as she felt she deserved a little bit of indulgence after a tough 12 months.

Jessica White, who runs the business, said Random Acts of Cakeness had proved a big hit with cake fans all over the country: "During these challenging days, the team at Meg Rivers Bakers of Happiness wanted to spread some hope and joys.

"Each month a random nominee will be selected from a list of worthy recipients nominated by friends, colleagues or family, and have a sweet surprise land on their doorstep. The nomination can be made online and then we randomly select a person on the first Friday of every month."

The company has been sending out handmade cakes by post from its artisan bakery in Blackwell, near Shipston, since 1989.

Jessica said: "Our Hope and Joy collection has two main principles at its heart: to give joy by delivering delicious cakes and carefully curated gifts, and hope by making a donation to a cancer charity with every gift purchase.

"Hope and Joy reflects our own family journey. My mother Joy died from cancer when my three sisters and I were still children. After my mum’s death, my father Julian gave up his career to care for us but after a while was asked by Meg Rivers to work part-time at her bakery.

"Sadly, just a few years later, Meg too died of cancer and dad was asked by her family to take on the business. With this history, it perhaps is no surprise that charitable partnerships have been part of the Meg Rivers story ever since, and we have a close relationship with Teenage Cancer Trust."

To nominate someone for a Random Act of Cakeness, use the online form at https://megrivers.co.uk/pages/random-acts-of-cakeness-from-meg-rivers-artisan-bakery.