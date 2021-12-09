Home   News   Article

Sheepdog stolen from Devon recovered by police in Warwickshire

By David Adamson
Published: 13:57, 09 December 2021
 | Updated: 14:15, 09 December 2021

A SHEEPDOG snatched in the dead of night from a farm in Devon was quickly recovered by Warwickshire Police at an address in Southam.

Fern with officers from the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team (53621047)
Fern, a Border Collie, was stolen from a farm in Thornbury overnight on Monday (6th December).

The working dog, responsible for keeping 800 sheep, is a key part of the farm’s operation as well as a beloved family member.

Devon and Cornwall police contacted the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team (WRCT) after information emerged that Fern might be in the south Warwickshire area.

A specialist dog officer from Warwickshire, along with several members of the WRCT, visited a property in Southam where a Border Collie was discovered.

Officers used their pet chip scanners to confirm the dog was Fern and took her from the property.

A Warwickshire Police statement said: “Fern is as exceptional working Collie. The theft not only impacted the farmer’s ability to control their flock, but the worry of losing a four legged family member must have been awful.

“This result is a great early Christmas present for the team and really shows what's possible with borderless policing.”

Officers added that four men from the Southam address were assisting with enquiries.

