Sharing a coffee and a fundraising goal for Alcester church

Coffee and community spirit are helping to restore the outside of a church in Alcester.

Members of St Nicholas’ Church sold coffee as well as bric-a-brac and raffle tickets on Saturday, 19th February to raise money towards restoring the stonework and north face of the church tower.

As part of a series of fundraisers, including a lunchtime jazz concert in April, the church raised £321, and organiser, Elizabeth Humphrey, was delighted that the community turned out to help keep.

“The church is at the top of our high street, and it’s the focal point of the town so it’s important not only for Christians, but for the townspeople as well,” said Elizabeth. “It’s just wear and tear, which happens to us all! I’m just doing little regular events to keep it in people’s minds, and the turnout on Saturday morning was brilliant, considering the weather.

“The bric-a-brac stall did very well, with china and jewellery, and we have ladies who collect those and sell them for us.”

The church’s fundraising lunchtime jazz concert will be held at the church on Thursday, 7th April.