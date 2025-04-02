HUNDREDS of children from primary schools across Warwickshire participated in a day of free activities and workshops across Stratford last Friday (28th March) to celebrate Shakespeare Week.

Highlights included the chance to visit his birthplace and the site of his final home, New Place, as well as a self-guided walk around his home town. Pupils also had the opportunity to create costume pieces for some of Shakespeare’s characters and visit other attractions linked to Shakespeare’s legacy, including Shakespeare’s Schoolroom & Guildhall, the Royal Shakespeare Company, Holy Trinity Church, and the Guild Chapel.

Stratford Primary School children Karla Austin, Martha Lee, Imogen Britland, Enzy Britland and Indy Mbise performed at the Shakespeare Weekender on Sunday.

The week concluded with Shakespeare Weekender, a free family festival on Henley Street. Families also had the opportunity to witness live performances of pivotal scenes featuring Shakespeare’s female characters, including Lady Macbeth, performed on stage by the talented team from Events from History. There was also a range of free, drop-in activities and performances from local schools, showcasing the results of their work throughout Shakespeare Week 2025.

Andy Reeves, head of learning development at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “Since 2014 we have reached hundreds of thousands of children and teachers, helping to make children’s first experience with Shakespeare a positive one. We look forward to building our relationships with our partners across the UK and to continue to inspire even more children, teachers, and home educators around the nation through the power of Shakespeare.’’



Stratford Primary School children taking a bow after performing at the Shakespeare Weekender on Sunday. Photo: Ian Duck

Although celebrations have ended, schools, home educators and families can still access hundreds of free resources online via the Shakespeare Week website year-round. These valuable, cross- curricular resources are a great way to continue keeping young children engaged with Shakespeare, creating a positive first impression with the playwright.

Rosa Jolly-Somanathan concentrating on some crafts.

Familes enjoying craft making at the at the Shakespeare Weekender on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

RSC actors performed scenes from Macbeth on stage outside the Birthplace at the Shakespeare Weekender on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

Hugo O’Maoileoin Jules O’Maoileoin and Woody Baxter enjoying the festivities at the Shakespeare Weekender in Henley Street on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

