Shakespeare 's image to appear before Stratford drinkers

IMAGES of Shakespeare will be appearing in a Stratford pub… but they will not be replacing pink elephants.

The Coach House, on Rother Street, will be adding the Bard’s image to pints of Guinness to mark English Tourism Week, which runs from 17th-26th March.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director of Davenports, the pub’s owners, said: “It’s important that we all play our part in promoting the area, and this special week celebrating English Tourism really wouldn’t be complete without an appearance by the great writer himself, William Shakespeare.

“As guests take their first sip of their pint whilst staring down at his face, they’ll be reminded of Stratford’s great history.”

The image will be created by a machine at the pub for customers who would like it.