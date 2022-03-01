Shakespeare’s Coming Home begins at the town hall

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

The Shakespeare’s Coming Home fundraising project starts today at Stratford Town Hall, with readings of the bard’s complete works taking place every day until Saturday 12th March.

The project, which is aiming to raise £45,000 to restore the Shakespeare statue on the town hall, will see some of the country’s most acclaimed actors performing readings of the plays.

Tickets to attend as an audience member are £5, with opportunities still available to read in some of the works by purchasing a general readers ticket for a minimum donation of £25. Named-part tickets are also still available for a minimum donation of £50, giving the chance to read a named part for the play’s entirety.

The readings, taking in all 38 of Shakespeare’s plays, start today with readings of Twelfth Night from midday to 2.45pm, King Lear with actor Michael Pennington from 3pm to 6.45pm, and Othello with actor Andrew French from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

After seeing months of preparation go into the fundraising event, Stratford Mayor, Kevin Taylor, is delighted that it’s now underway.

“It will certainly be one of the highlights of my mayoral year,” said Kevin. “And I certainly intend to spend as much time as possible at the town hall to witness this once in a lifetime opportunity. I know it’s going to be an incredible 12 days.

“May I sincerely thank everyone for stepping up to save the iconic statue, which will make a resplendent return in time for the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations in April. I would particularly like to thank the project’s mentor, Dr Paul Edmondson, for his verve and vision, which has made all this possible.”

For a full list of the readings and to buy tickets for the events, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/shakespeares-coming-home