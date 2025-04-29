STRATFORD marked William Shakespeare’s 461st birthday in style last weekend.

On Saturday, crowds lined the street to watch the parade make its way through the town as Shakespeare was once again given a birthday celebration to fit his status as one of the world’s greatest ever playwrights.

There was a good turnout of people in the centre of Stratford to watch the parade, led by the students from King Edward VI School and featuring bands, dignitaries from the likes of Japan and Ukraine, and representatives from local councils.

Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations parade 2025. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford’s other schools were also present in the parade - primary and secondary - along with Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella, Lord Hertford and the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

At the rear - and probably the most colourful - were the folk from Escape Arts. Shakespeare was also present - well, a lookalike - and for the first time he was accompanied by his daughter, Susanna.

Here is a selection of the great photos captured by the Herald’s own Mark Williams.

