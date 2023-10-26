THE Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon will be back in Stratford next year with new race organiser at the helm.

This year’s event, which is a big fundraiser for local charities, was cancelled by the Rotary Club of Stratford following a lack of entries.

However, there was always a determination to make sure the race didn’t fade from the calendar and a new company, which organises running events across the country, was brought in.

It means the race will once again form part of the Shakespeare Birthday weekend and that a competition to design a medal for the runners is open to entries.

Shakespeare Marathon 2022 Photos: Mark Williamson and Iain Duck

David Taylor, president of Stratford Rotary Club of Stratford, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Run Through for next year’s Shakespeare’s Marathon and Half Marathon to be held on Sunday, 21st April 2024.

“Run Through have great expertise in organising similar events throughout the UK and have an excellent online booking platform.

“Under this arrangement we believe the event will be revitalised, so please book yourselves in and start training.”

He added: “Stratford Rotary Club will continue being closely involved in the event. This includes running the medal design competition, providing marshals and, most importantly, concentrating on fundraising for the many local, national and international charities we support.”

Rob Sullivan, from RunThrough events, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Rotary Club of Stratford to organise the Shakespeare Marathon.

“We look forward to bringing our experience to help build on what is already a fantastic event for the local area.

“The route and timings are all expected to remain the same as previously.”

Rotary logo

With the race back in place, the runners will be needing a medal and that’s where the district’s young people come in. Stratford lawyers Shakespeare Martineau will once again be sponsoring the competition, which is supported by the Herald and challenges children and young people to design a medal.

The medal will be around 70-90mm in diameter, although the shape can vary as necessary, and can include up to eight colours. The theme should reflect the town of Stratford, the marathon or Shakespeare. The race name – the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon – will need to be included in the design along with the Rotary logo and RunThrough logo.

The winner will not only see their design given out to hundreds of runners, but they will also receive a medal as a keepsake and £50 of vouchers.

Andrew Smith, a partner at Shakespeare Martineau, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the medal competition once again as part of our long-running support for the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon.

Examples of medals for previous RunThrough events.

“It’s a great way of involving the younger members of our community in the event and I am always really impressed by the quality of the entries. I am sure this year will be no different and I am looking forward to the challenging task of selecting the winner.”

The deadline for entries is 5pm Friday, 17th November. Entries can be sent via e-mail to andy.veale@stratford-herald.com or to The Stratford Herald, Guild House, Guild Street, Stratford CV37 6RP.

To sign up to the marathon or half marathon, visit www.runthrough. co.uk.