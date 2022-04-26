MORE 2,100 people took to the roads around Stratford on Sunday (24th April) for the return of the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon.

The event, which is organised by Stratford Rotary Club, had to be cancelled during the first two years of the Covid pandemic, but there was a fantastic turnout as the race returned.

Shakespeare Marathon 2022 Photos: Mark Williamson and Iain Duck (56291092)

The runners started in Wood Street, seen off by the town mayor, Cllr Kevin Taylor, before heading out of Stratford via Old Town, up to Luddington and onto Welford. While the marathon runners then headed out to Long Marston as part of their extra lap of the course, the half marathon entrants went to Milcote, joined the Greenway and headed back towards Stratford for a finish on the Rec.

A cheering crowd urged runners over the finishing line at the Rec where there were medals to be collected, designed by competition winner Poppy Pragnall, aged 12.

The first male and female over the line in the half marathon were Orlando Corea (1:12:30) and Chloe Richardson (1:20:01) while William Lunn-Pigula (2:39:04) and Jennifer Charlton (3:18:52) took the honours in the marathon.

