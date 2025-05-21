STRATFORD railway station has become one of 18 where all the platform’s a stage...

Tributes to William Shakespeare have been placed at each station on the Shakespeare Line between Stratford and Birmingham, linking them to one of the Bard’s works.

Stratford railway station’s play is A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The installation features a statue of William as well as a plaque, on a planter, which gives details about the play.

Howard Hemmings, a trustee of the Shakespeare Line, said: “The Shakespeare idea was to familiarise everybody that this is actually the Shakespeare line.

“We’ve been trying to get these statues up now for about the last two years and we now have, with the help of all our trustees and all the station adopters and volunteers down the line.

“Over three days, three of us went and put all these statues in, starting at 6pm and finishing at 8pm.

“The idea was first conceived by Angela Okey, who's also involved with the station at Henley. The next step now is that the adopters at each of those stations, which tend the gardens, are going to look at a book that is about the horticulture in Shakespeare. They'll look at what play they've got, and what plants may appear in that play and then they'll try to grow them at those stations.”

Shakespeare Line, Network Rail and King Edward VI representatives at the unveiling at Stratford train stationStaff

During an unveiling ceremony yesterday (Wednesday) Dulcie Pugh and Jacob Hussain, pupils from King Edward VI school recited a section of As You Like It.

Neil Morgan, treasurer of Friends of the Shakespeare Line, said: "We have put the railway well and truly on the map with William Shakespeare now starring at each station along the line.

“All the volunteers have worked so hard and are so committed, and we are seeing benefits along the whole route with these special statues adding to this famous stretch of railway. We are building on other improvements made at stations along the way, including at Henley-in-Arden where we have brought new life to the station building and, in doing so, attracted more visitors to the town by train."

Denise Wetton, Network Rail's Central route director, said: “These unique statues at each station along the main route between Birmingham and Stratford-upon-Avon provide an impressive tribute to the world-famous William Shakespeare.

"It's also fitting that these beautiful statues have been officially unveiled during Community Rail Week, and as part of this year’s Railway 200 celebrations, marking both our local history, communities, culture, and the ongoing important role the railway plays."

The plays and stations were matched by choosing names out of a hat. The matches include: Earlswood (Comedy of Errors), Henley (Romeo and Juliet), Wootton Wawen (Much Ado About Nothing), and Wilmcote (Taming of the Shrew). The full list of stations and their plays is below.

The Shakespeare Line landmark at Stratford train station

Birmingham Moor Street - Cymbeline

Tyseley - All’s Well That Ends well

Spring Road - Loves Labours Lost

Hall Green - The Merry Wives of Windsor

Yardley Wood - Twelfth Night

Shirley - Julius Caesar

Whitlocks End - The Tempest

Wythall - Macbeth

Earlswood - Comedy of Errors

The Lakes - As You Like It

Woodend - The Merchant of Venice

Danzey - Hamlet

Henley-in-Arden - Romeo and Juliet

Wootton Wawen - Much Ado About Nothing

Bearley - Henry V

Claverdon - King Lear

Wilmcote - Taming of the Shrew

Stratford-upon-Avon Parkway - Measure for Measure

Stratford-upon-Avon - A Midsummer Night’s Dream







