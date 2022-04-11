Home   News   Article

Shakespeare is still relevant these days... just ask the children

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 17:37, 11 April 2022
 | Updated: 17:39, 11 April 2022

By Georgina Fuller

WHEN I look back on my Stratford childhood, it seems as though Shakespeare was, in many ways, an intrinsic part of it. I was Christened at Holy Trinity church, where he is buried, often went to the RSC to watch his plays, studied him at school and found myself pouring pints around his marble bust at the Dirty Duck in my late teens. I have, also, always loved the language. So it seemed very fitting when my youngest child was born on his birthday, the 23rd April.

