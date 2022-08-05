Shakespeare inspires flower displays as money raised for Stratford's Guild Chapel

A FLOWER festival celebrating ‘Shakespeare’s World of Flowers’ helped raise in excess of £1,000 for The Guild Chapel in Stratford.

A preview evening to the four-day festival organised by Avon Floral Art inconjunction with The Friends of The Guild Chapel, was held in the chapel last Thursday with special guest Gregory Doran, Royal Shakespeare Company, artistic director emeritus, who opened the festival and read sonnets and talked of Shakespeare’s plays that featured flowers hence the title for this year’s event.

Bev Short, co-chair of Avon Floral Art, who is also one of the festival organisers, said the four days had been very successful and made a big profit which will be given to The Guild Chapel.