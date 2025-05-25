THE Shakespeare Hospice has received national recognition for two of its vital services.

The Hospice at Home and day services at the hospice have been awarded certificates of excellence by online feedback group iWantGreatCare – a platform which allows patients to give feedback about their care.

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella with Sarah Duncan, team lead for the clinical care services at the Shakespeare Hospice

Last Thursday (15th May) at the hospice’s centre in Shottery, Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella presented hospice staff with the certificates.

Sarah Duncan, team lead for the clinical care services at the hospice, manages the hospice at home service. She spoke about the pride that everyone involved with the hospice has following the recognition.

“It means a tremendous amount to the staff as well as the an organisation, it’s proof of the incredible work that we do. It’s evidence that we can use as part of our CQC visits.

“We get a lot of feedback, but to be sent this certificate of excellence is quite unusual. We are very proud of it.

From left, CEO of Shakespeare Hospice Tracey Sheridan with Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella and Sarah Duncan, team lead for the clinical care services.

“From Hospice at Home through our various day services, our therapists all get feedback, our counsellors, our children’s team, everybody gets feedback. It gives a real overview of the general level of excellent, compassionate care that we provide for everybody.

Sarah added: “I think it’s really nice that Manuela, our MP, has taken the time to come to the hospice and help us celebrate this achievement award. It’s lovely that she was able to come and listen to a little bit about the work that we do.”

The people and families cared for by the Shakespeare Hospice are given QR codes which take them to the online site where they can give their feedback about the services.

