Shakespeare Hospice names Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant as new patron

TIM Cox has been announced as the new patron of the Shakespeare Hospice.

Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, who has worked in Warwickshire for over 40 years, takes over from Sir Peter Rigby who held the role for seven years.

Mr Cox said: "I am truly honoured to join the Shakespeare Hospice as patron. This remarkable organisation provides an invaluable service to our community, and I look forward to supporting their outstanding work in any way I can."

Present to offer his support to the Shakespeare reading event in this Coronation year was the King’s representative in Warwickshire Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of the county. Photo: Mark Williamson

Tracey Sheridan, the hospice’s CEO, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Tim Cox as our new patron. His longstanding dedication to Warwickshire and his exemplary public service make him an ideal ambassador for the hospice. We are confident that his involvement will help us continue to grow and reach even more people in need."

Mr Cox, who is a chartered surveyor and owner of Tim Cox Associates in Stratford, has been Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire since 2013.

As patron, Mr Cox will help support the hospice’s mission of delivering compassionate care to patients and their loved ones in the local community.