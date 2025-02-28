Shakespeare Hospice launches seventh store with opening in Bidford

THE new Shakespeare Hospice charity shop in Bidford opened its doors last Saturday with hospice patron Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, cutting the ribbon.

Based in Waterloo Road on the Bidavon Industrial Estate, the shop will sell a range of pre-loved items, including small furniture, soft furnishings, clothing, accessories, books, and crafts.

Becky Fuller, retail operations manager at the hospice, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring our charity shop experience to Bidford and can’t wait to welcome both loyal supporters and new visitors.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire and hospice patron, cut a ribbon to officially launch the new charity store where he was pictured raising a glass with CEO Tracey Sheridan and colleagues. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The response from the local community has been overwhelming, with so many people reaching out to offer donations and volunteer support. This shop isn’t just about raising essential funds, it’s about creating a vibrant hub for the community to come together and support a meaningful cause.”

The Bidford unit is the hospice’s seventh charity shop, including the specialist bookshop in Stratford town centre.

The stores play a vital role in helping the hospice provide its services, including the hospice-at-home care and the support and counselling it offers loved ones of people with life-limiting illnesses.

The Bidford store is open Monday to Saturday 9.30am-4.30pm, except on Thursdays, 9.30am-6pm.