The Shakespeare Hospice is urging teams to sign up for its thrilling annual Dragon Boat Race on Sunday 21st September 2025. This high-energy event on the River Avon promises fierce paddling, fun, and fundraising — with the goal of raising an incredible £50,000 to support the Hospice’s vital services.

Each team is made up of up to 17 people, seated in pairs, who race 250 metres down the river Avon to the beat of a drummer, who keeps everyone paddling in perfect unison. The result is a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping competition that’s as entertaining for the crowd as it is for the crews.

Alison Stone, Community and Events Fundraiser at The Shakespeare Hospice, said:

“The Dragon Boat Race is one of our most exciting and loved events, bringing the community together in a vibrant show of teamwork and support. We’re aiming to raise £50,000 this year, and we need everyone’s help to reach that goal—so if you’ve been thinking about taking part, now’s the time to get your team together.

“Right now, the hospice sector is facing immense financial pressure. With rising costs and increasing demand for our services, fundraising events like this are more important than ever to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality care to patients and families across our community. Every paddle, every pound truly counts.”

This event is perfect for corporate teams, providing the ultimate team-building platform to boost morale and promote workplace skills like communication, coordination, and collaboration. Dragon Boat Racing is an exhilarating and addictive sport that brings people together in pursuit of a shared challenge—all while raising money for an important cause.

Whether you're paddling for the win or for the fun, your participation will make a difference to the lives of patients and families supported by The Shakespeare Hospice.

Register your team today at TheShakespeareHospice.org.uk/DragonBoatRace.