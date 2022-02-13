Home   News   Article

Shakespeare & Hathaway return for a fourth series from Monday

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 07:41, 13 February 2022
 | Updated: 07:43, 13 February 2022

Shakespeare & Hathaway return for a new series of comedy capers from Monday as the unlikely detective duo investigate a hotbed of mystery and intrigue in Shakespeare Country.

Series four sees Frank Hathaway (Mark Benton) and Lu Shakespeare (Jo Joyner) investigating all manner of crimes as they find themselves immersed in the worlds of trainspotting, slimming clubs, ballroom dancing, sci-fi and a Shakespearian acting agency as they hunt for clues, solve crimes and fend off ruthless killers.

Mark Benton and Jo Joyner as Shakespeare and Hathaway
Mark Benton and Jo Joyner as Shakespeare and Hathaway

The duo have a special affinity with Stratford, Jo, who lives in Stratford, told the Herald: “There’s this lovely Facebook group for Shakespeare and Hathaway fans from all over the world, and they’re really gorgeous people.

“One of them sent in a brooch this year for Luella because she loves her jewellery, and she purposely chose a swan, the symbol of Stratford. I just thought was so lovely and I’ve got that on in a couple of episodes. Stratford means a lot to them as well, which is great.”

The show is on BBC One at 2.15pm from Monday every weekday for two weeks, and is then available on iPlayer.

