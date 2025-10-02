Shakespeare Distillery launches pinot noir gin as it celebrates 10 years with weekend of offers

SHAKESPEARE Distillery is marking its 10th anniversary this weekend.

The firm, which has its distillery on the edge of Stratford as well as a shop and tasting room in the town centre, launched as a small start-up in 2015.

While it began life with a gin, the business has expanded into other drinks, including rum, and added a clutch of awards along the way - including many for its green credentials.

To mark a decade in business, Shakespeare Distillery will be holding celebrations on Saturday and Sunday (4th-5th October) at its High Street store where there will be free tastings and cocktail demonstrations and the launch of two new products - an alcohol-free gin and a Pinot Noir Gin made with Welcombe Hills Vineyard.

Peter Monks and Simon Picken, co-founders of Shakespeare Distillery.

A limited edition celebratory gin and glass has also been created.

Simon Picken, co-founder of Shakespeare Distillery, said: “Reaching 10 years is a huge milestone for us, from our very first gin in 2015 to a growing range of award-winning spirits and experiences, we’ve come a long way.

“To this day we remain an independent family business, crafting beautiful spirits with passion – all within our own distillery.

“We are so grateful to our customers, visitors and the Stratford community for supporting our journey and this anniversary is as much about thanking our community as it is about marking our own success.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to join us for a weekend of fun, tastings, and new releases — and, of course, to raise a toast to the next 10 years of distilling.”

For more information, visit www. shakespearedistillery.com.