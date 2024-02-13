Home   News   Article

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s chairman Anup Mysoor steps down

Published: 10:00, 13 February 2024

THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is looking for a new person to lead its board of trustees after Anup Mysoor announced he was to step down to focus on other commitments.

Mr Mysoor became chair of trustees in September 2022, taking over from Peter Kyle who held the role for 11 years.

Anup Mysoor has stepped down as chair of trustees at SBT.
However, he said it was the right time to hand over to someone else, allowing him to concentrate on his roles as deputy chair of the board of governors at Oxford Brookes University, a governor at Rye St Antony School, Oxford, and as an independent member of the investment sub-committee of Oxfam’s board.

