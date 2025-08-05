THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is axing 29 jobs across the organisation in an urgent bid to cut costs.

Rachael North, the trust’s chief executive, made the announcement to the Herald this week following 30 days of consultations with staff.

The decision has not come as a complete surprise since the Herald revealed a few weeks ago that there were fears of job losses as a result of a strategic review being conducted by the trust.

In her statement Ms North said: “As we confirmed back in June, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has been conducting a wide-ranging structural review.

“In common with so many organisations within this sector, the reason for initiating this was the urgent need to reduce our fixed annual salary costs.

“Over the last 30 days, we have consulted transparently and meaningfully with our colleagues in one-to-one and collective consultation meetings, working with our trustees throughout.

“Whilst we are still concluding detailed internal processes, we have now completed this phase of collective consultation and can confirm that, whilst we have managed to place eleven staff members in new roles and adopted three proposals from colleagues, enabling us to avoid several redundancies, sadly, 29 positions across the organisation will be made redundant.”

Ms North added: “We have not made these decisions lightly. We know that our staff and volunteers are our greatest advocates and most talented assets, and we are continuing to support everyone affected by this process.

“As a trust, we are now working extremely hard to deliver the three pillars of our financial recovery plan. These pillars - investing in our core activities, growing and diversifying our income and funding ourselves differently – will continue to inform our work because we still need to weather rising costs and the challenges of conserving our historic estate.”

Ms North said, however, that the trust was now able to move forward from a stable and sustainable financial position and was looking to the future.

She said: “As guardians of unique cultural heritage and collections that we hold in trust for the town, the nation and Shakespeare lovers across the globe, we remain committed both to their care and preservation but also to finding new and exciting ways to bring people together through exploring the life, work and legacy of William Shakespeare.

“Again, we would like to reassure our local, national and international visitors and supporters that our doors are very much open as usual. We are so grateful for their loyalty, appreciation and generosity, and we hope they will continue to support the many exciting activities and events we have planned this year.”

As of April 2023 the trust employed 172 people (110 full-time equivalent employees). Additionally it had 36 volunteers and ten trustees, according to the Charity Commission,