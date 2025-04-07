RACHAEL North has been given the top job at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, it was revealed today (Monday).

She had been acting CEO for six months following the departure of Tim Cooke, who announced he was leaving in September last year.

Rachael, who has been with the trust for just over five years and was previously the director of museum and public programmes, said: “It’s a genuine privilege to assume the role of permanent CEO for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, the museum of Shakespeare based here, in his hometown of Stratford.

“My vision for the future of the trust very much includes celebrating the unique contribution that the Shakespeare family homes, alongside and the extraordinary collection of over one million museum, library and archive collections, can play within the cultural fabric of our town.

Rachael North, the CEO of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. Photo: SBT

“I'm delighted to see the significant impact we're already making with the residents go free initiative and with the conservation tours planned at Hall’s Croft and upcoming community days at Mary Arden’s Farm, I hope to see more people within Stratford enjoying these special places in the months to come.”

Chair of the board of trustees, Lady Cobham, added: “There were over 300 applications for this important position and, like all shortlisted candidates, Rachael went through a rigorous process, overseen by Arts Council England.

“She has over 25 years of experience in the cultural sector, with a track record in devising and implementing innovative visitor experience programmes, leading conservation and community engagement and spearheading capital development.”

Lady Cobham continued: “I am excited to be working with Rachael at this pivotal moment in time for the trust. We share an ambition and a passion for the future successful development of the Trust and in our aims to reach an ever wider audience locally, nationally and globally.”