THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) has announced a series of free open days taking part at Mary Arden’s Farm this summer.

The farm in Wilmcote will be open to visitors on Saturday 19th and 26th July and then again on Saturday 16th and 23rd August. On these days, visitors will be able to explore the property and see the heritage breed animals that call the property home. There will also be opportunities to take part in guided tours of Palmer's Farmhouse and have the chance to watch traditional crafting in action.

In August 2024, the SBT announced that the farm would remain closed to general visitors and stay as an educational centre. This was due to due to demand being much less than expected in the previous year. These open days will be a chance for the general public to visit a much-loved part of Stratford District history.

Mary Arden's Farm

Rachel North, CEO of the Birthplace Trust said: “We know that the Shakespeare family homes hold a special place at the heart of our communities and so I’m delighted that we are able to offer everyone the opportunity to join us at these community events to create new memories whilst enjoying a day at Mary Arden’s Farm this summer.

“Special thanks go to the dedicated team of supporters of the Mary Arden’s Farm Action Group, Wilmcote Parish Council and our local MP, Manuela Perteghella, for their positive engagement and support. Working in partnership, we hope that these events are just the start of a community-led programme of events across the year at the farm.

“We also remain incredibly proud of our learning offer, which is based at the property during term time, and we will continue to look at ways of ensuring we can offer as much access as we can for all audiences.”