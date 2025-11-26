FILM crews took over part of Henley Street on Tuesday as filming for the new series of Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators took place.

The BBC mystery comedy-drama shows Luella Shakespeare (Jo Joyner) and Frank Hathaway (Mark Benton) investigating crimes.

The pair first came together when Luella hired Frank, a private investigator and former detective inspector, to investigate her fiancé she met online.

This series will be the sixth of the show, set in Stratford, and cast and crew are often spotted around the town during filming schedules.

The Shakespeare and Hathaway crew at work in Henley Street late on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Filming took place close to Peter Clarke Estate Agents, and associate partner Camilla Smith was in the office when the crews were at work.

“They were polite, friendly and gave us plenty of notice about when they were coming,” she said.

“We had The Apprentice nearby last year, that was exciting too. I looked out the window and saw Karen Brady standing outside.

“It doesn't really have any impact because everyone is always really friendly. They always crack a joke with us when we’re going out and warn us if we’re about to get in the way of something.

Camilla said filming took place at Deli Cafe on Meer Street and then in the Shakespeare Hospice Bookshop. She spotted Jo and Mark who were in a car being filmed at the time.

Staff at the estate agents are no stranger to seeing film crews outside their work place, but Camilla was complementary to the latest group.

“All the staff are a credit to the company for how they deal with people in the public. I think they're brilliant.”



