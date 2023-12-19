There’s a chance to combine booze and tales of demonic snowballs at the Boozy Book Club when the Brothers McLeod come to the Cafe Cocktail tonight (Tuesday) at 7pm.

The Rother Street cocktail bar the Boozy Book hosts Stratford illustrator and animator Greg and writer and scriptwriter Myles as they talk about their new book Knight Sir Louis and the Sinister Snowball.

No doubt this will be convivial cocktail-fuelled adult-pleasing chat, and and features alongside discussion of other Book Club choices.

Explaining on how they hit on the idea of an evil snowball, Myles explained: “Our other books have come out in June ahead of summer holidays, but as this was October we thought we would do a snowy one – we toyed with a yeti. We’ve slightly hamstrung ourselves by always having alliteration – Dreadful Damsel, etc, so Greg came up with Sinister Snowball.

“For this one, we thought that it would be interesting if Louis went and learned some winter warrior techniques. He finds out in the future the world is all iced over, so they find out who caused it and try and stop it. It’s basically X-Men Days of Future Past but much sillier and with snowballs. Louis has to save the future from being turned to a snowball planet basically.

“Splint is the main snowball guy – but then he’s got his siblings: Flint, Hint, Mint, Clint and Sharon. Sharon turns out to be quite important.”

