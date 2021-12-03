A WOMAN who was sexually assaulted in her home by a visiting occupational therapist has expressed her frustration that he is yet to be permanently struck off.

Gagandeep Sharman, 37, of Saumur Way, Warwick, was jailed for just over two years early this month, ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years, and given a restraining order banning him from contacting the women.

The woman, who the Herald is referring to as Mrs B, is in her 60s and lives towards Old Town. Sharman visited her home in March 2019 to assess her husband, who has various medical conditions.

After his duties Sharman left only to return, forcing his way into the house and committing the assault on Mrs B while her husband slept upstairs.

After his employers stopped Sharman visiting people in their homes and confined him to working at a clinic and at the Leamington Rehabilitation Hospital, he went on to assault a nurse co-worker.

In June 2020 the Health and Care Professionals Tribunal Service, who have the power to prevent Sharman from working as an occupational therapist in the future, made the decision to grant an interim suspension, the temporary order has been reissued five times, with the most recent issued on 9th November, with no date yet set for a final hearing.

Mrs B thinks this is unacceptable. She told the Herald: “We heard from witness care people that there had been a lengthy tribunal hearing last week.

“Apparently he is fighting to keep his health care certificate. I know HCPTS have to follow protocols but how can his fitness for the role even be considered when he is on the sex offenders register?

“They are working towards a final hearing to consider him being disbarred, however he can appeal and that goes to the High Court.”

Mrs B described herself as being “in shock” that, given his crimes, Sharman could even technically be allowed to resume his career as an occupational therapist.

A spokesperson for HCPTS confirmed the Sharman case was still being considered, they said: “The individual is subject to an interim suspension order, while a full fitness to practise (FtP) investigation is carried out. FtP investigations are typically paused while a criminal case is ongoing, and the investigation will now have resumed following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.”