Shipston grandmother Jackie Bowden's garden is regularly swamped with raw sewage and prevents her using shower and toilet

By Gill Oliver
Published: 10:47, 09 April 2023
A grandmother in Shipston is furious at raw sewage flooding her garden and stopping her showering and using her toilet.

Jackie Bowden, who lives on Campden Road, has been swamped with sewage five times in the past fortnight, and last week called out Severn Trent crews three times in one day.

Jackie Bowden's garden (63376548)
Every morning she lifts the cover of a five-foot deep manhole in her backyard to check water levels, so she knows whether it’s safe to shower, use the toilet or do any washing.

