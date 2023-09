RAW sewage that spewed all over a popular children’s play area in Shipston was left there for a whole week.

Water company Severn Trent was alerted about the spill at Queen’s Avenue play area on Friday 18th August but shockingly, didn’t send a team to clean it up until the following Friday 25th August.

The park, which is used by youngsters most days, has a busy public footpath running through it.