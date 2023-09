A WARWICKSHIRE MP has revealed that there were 980 sewage dumps into the River Avon in 2022, totalling 5,717 hours.

Matt Western, Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, said there were also 210 dumps into the River Leam, totalling 910 hours.

“These figures are the equivalent of sewage being discharged into the River Avon 2.7 times a day,” he said.