WITH warnings for heavy rain and flooding issued across the Midlands due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, Severn Trent has assured its customers they're on standby for any issues.

Severn Trent has assured customers they're on standby for any issues.

The water company has also urged its customers to familiarise themselves with who they should contact should any problems arise due to flooding.

Chris Giles, head of waste network operations said: “We really hope that Storm Christoph doesn’t bring any issues for our customers but, if it does, then we’re prepared to help and support those who need us. We’ve got more teams and tankers on standby, and we’ll be closely monitoring areas at risk of sewer flooding due to heavy rainfall.

"It’s also important that everyone knows who to call if they experience flooding, as different organisations are responsible for different types of flooding, so anyone affected can get the right organisations to help them.”

The infographic below shows who to contact if faced with any of the following flooding.

Severn Trent infographic on who to call in the event of flooding.

The impact of Storm Christoph is set to be so "significant", that prime minister Boris Johnson is to hold a Cobra crisis meeting today, Wednesday.

Communities are bracing for flooding and major incidents have already been declared in Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire amid amber and yellow weather warnings for the storm, which could also bring snow to northern areas.

More than 120mm of rain has already fallen in parts of the country, with 123.4mm at Honister Pass in Cumbria in the 24 hours up to 6am today.

Nearby Seathwaite saw the second highest total, with 107.2mm, and some isolated spots could see up to 200mm, the Met Office said.

Fifty-one warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency across England, with 179 less severe flood alerts.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson told MPs: “Our sympathies also go out to those affected by the latest floods.

“I want to thank the Environment Agency and our emergency services for the work they’re doing to support those communities, and I’ll be chairing a Cobra meeting later on to co-ordinate the national response.”

Anyone needing to report sewer flooding to Severn Trent can do so by visiting stwater.co.uk and using web chat or report a problem, calling 0800 783 444, or tweeting @stwater.