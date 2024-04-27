Fundraising for Stratford’s cancer unit where the nurses are praised for their compassion

THE remarkable work and the highest levels of constant patient care at the Rigby Unit at Stratford Hospital has drawn universal praise from those who individually benefit from the wisdom and kindness of the nursing team at the unit and who take great pride in creating a family environment for patients.

Rigby Unit feature at Stratford Hospital. Photo: Mark Williamson

As it approaches its seventh year in August of treating people with cancer and eye conditions, the unit – which cost £22 million – has transformed patient care in the town and district not only in terms of diagnosis but also in the next important stage of medication and choice of care procedure and this looks set to get even better if £30,000 is raised towards the purchase of a blood analysis machine at the unit.

Su Bullimore, Rigby Unit Manager said: “At the moment blood samples are taken and sent to Warwick but it can be a couple of days before the analysis is known. If we had a blood analysis machine on site we could make the appropriate clinical decisions quickly – on the spot – which is much better for the patient from a physical and psychological perspective.”