Seven-year-old’s fundraising Halloween party to support diabetes charities

A FAMILY is on a spooky mission to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes following the shock at having their daughter diagnosed with the condition.

Seven-year-old Summer Sollis was admitted to hospital almost a year ago after seeing her GP because she was rapidly losing weight, feeling thirsty, going to the toilet a lot and was always hungry.

During a five-day stay at the Gloucester Royal Hospital, medics worked to stabilise her blood glucose levels and teach Summer and her mum, who live in Blockley, how to manage the condition which affects the body’s ability to make insulin.

One year on and Summer decided she wanted to throw a fundraising Halloween party. It will take place tomorrow (Friday) from 6.30pm to 10.30pm at St George’s Hall, Blockley, and raise money for two organisations that have helped her these last 12 months, the Gloucestershire Paediatric Diabetes Trust and JDRF, a charity that funds research and supports the Type 1 diabetes community.

Summer Sollis.

“If we can raise a little bit of understanding it means if families have to go through the same experience as us, they may be a little more aware of what will happen,” said Summer’s mum, Amanda.

For the Sollis family it has been a learning curve, which started when the GP checked Summer’s blood sugars.

“The next minute we were rushed straight to Gloucestershire Royal children’s centre. It was all a bit of a blur for the next night as they were injecting her and pricking her finger all the time. It was really scary stuff,” said Amanda. “Luckily, because we had caught it so quickly, she hadn’t hit the stage where she could have gone into coma caused by ketoacidosis.”

With all the help and support from the Gloucestershire Diabetes Team, the family learnt how to check Summer’s glucose levels, count the carbohydrates in her food and give her the right amount of insulin.

Summer wears a special patch that monitors her blood sugar levels while the amount of insulin she needs is worked out with the help of an app.

“Every time she eats, she has to have an injection,” said Amanda. “There is an alarm on the patch which tells us if her blood sugar goes high or low. It’s all really technical.”

She added: “It was a very big shock for us and took us a long time to get our heads around it because it was a whole new world. She can’t go anywhere like a sleepover without lots of planning. This is it now for the rest of her life and we’ve just got to get on with it.”

Fortunately, Summer has learnt to adapt quickly.

“She’s absolutely amazing and taken everything on board, I’m extremely proud of her.”

The party is 6.30pm till 10.30pm. Adults £5, children £3. People can also donate to the fundraising at www.gofundme.com/f/type-1-diabetes-halloween-disco-raffle.