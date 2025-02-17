Home   News   Article

Seven-year-old injured after being hit by car on pedestrian crossing in Warwick

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:45, 17 February 2025

A CHILD was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Warwick.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the driver of a VW Golf hit the child at about 4.10pm on Friday (14th February).

The collision happened on a pedestrian crossing on Emscote Road, close to the junction of Broad Street.

The driver of the Golf stopped at the scene and is helping with enquiries, police said.

In a statement, the police said: “Some people have already come forward - but we’re now asking for witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Officers can be contacted by calling 101 or by visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report giving incident number 234 of 14th February.

