IN honour of the seven decades of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s reign, a sculpture designed by a KES student was unveiled at the school by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire last Friday.

Titled The Seventh Tree the sculpture is the work of student, Jacob Eaves, and it comprises seven rotating rings symbolising each decade of the Queen’s reign.

KES sculpture and library dedication.

It also nicely rounds off a tradition at the school of planting trees to commemorate royal celebrations which saw a tree planted in the grounds of The Old Vicarage – now headmaster’s house – in 1977 for the Silver Jubilee and more trees planted last June for the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.