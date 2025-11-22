Seven new roads named after Alcester’s community champions

SEVEN of Alcester’s community-minded champions have had new roads named after them.

Town mayor Cllr David Henderson was joined by friends and family of those selected for the tribute, when he officially unveiled the names on Bloor Homes’ Alcester Park development, off Birmingham Road.

The seven, chosen for the honour from 65 nominations by the town council’s planning committee, were:

John Watts (Watts Close) - best known as chair of the Alcester Civic Society Walking Group where he was pivotal in creating the Heart of England Way and Arden Way.

Norman Barker (Barker Close) - a D-Day veteran who played an integral part in various local organisations, including chairing the fundraising group for what has become Cancer Research UK, and instigated the Alcester Garden Walkabout, still held each June.

Peter Calvert (Calvert Close) - deputy and then acting headteacher at Greville High School (now Alcester Academy), who devoted his life to helping young people and raising funds for children’s charities and the church.

Edwina Norris (Norris Close) - founder of The Rutleigh School of Dancing, inspiring dancers for 60+ years; area organiser for the Royal Academy of Dance for 30+ years; recipient of the President’s Award of the Royal Academy of Dance for dedicated services to ballet; and fundraiser for local causes through many performances.

Derrick Ward (Ward Avenue) - Alcester town clerk who created the foundations for the organisation that is Alcester Town Council today.

Stuart Davis (Stuart Place) - well-loved member of the community - especially at his church. Always ready to lend a helping hand, he welcomed everyone with a warm smile and friendship and is remembered for supporting every town event, in particular marching with the firefighters.

Sylvia Palmer (Palmer Gardens) - a florist who dedicated her free time to Alcester Flower Club and arranging flowers for special events at St Nicholas Church. She was a leading figure in the Church Women’s Guild and volunteered with the Royal British Legion.

Cllr Henderson said: “It’s true what they say – not all heroes wear capes. We’re here to celebrate the lives of seven remarkable individuals whose service, spirit and dedication have helped shape the community we are so proud to call home. Each of these names represents not just a person, but a story, a legacy of kindness, courage, creativity and care for others.

“By naming these streets in their honour, we ensure that their contributions will be remembered and appreciated by future generations. It is both a moment of remembrance and one of gratitude.”

Andrew Winstone, planning manager at Bloor Homes added: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Alcester Town Council to name the new roads at Alcester Park. This is the second part of a project to honour local people in this way; in 2023 we held a similar ceremony on the northern phase of the development, naming the new roads after past mayors of the town.

“This initiative led by Alcester Town Council to pay tribute to exceptional individuals who have made significant and much-valued contributions to the town and community in a wide variety of ways over the years resonates with Bloor Homes’ ethos of leaving a positive legacy for the communities in which we build.”